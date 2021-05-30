wants to meet her to talk about Rocío Carrasco

The journalist Carlota Sliding She has been one of the presenters who has publicly positioned herself in favor of Rocío Carrasco and the testimony that she tells in the documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. This Friday, Corredera visited the Deluxe set to respond to the criticism it has received for defending Carrasco and launched a proposal to Rocío Flores.

The presenter has admitted that it does not bother her so much that they call her “arrogant” or “despot” as other “lower” comments of the style: “How can you defend Rocío Carrasco having children?” “Really, between us we have to call ourselves crazy After all that we have had to suffer? “, the journalist reflected.

María Patiño then asked Carlota Corredera what would you say to Rocío Flores if one of those messages were written by her, a circumstance that Corredera took advantage of to launch a proposal to the daughter of Rocío Carrasco.

“I would tell him I want to have a drink with her, and above all I would like to ask you why you have not accepted the invitation from La Fábrica de la Tele to see the 11 minutes that her mother censored (of the documentary) describing the beating she gave her mother, “Carlota Corredera replied.

In this sense, the journalist has stated that he would be worried that Rocío Flores “was not upset” for everything that has happened. “I believe that, as her mother has said, she has been a victim before being an executioner,” but “personally I do not understand her attitude,” Corredera assured.

“I can get to understand it, I cannot ask that people have empathy with Rocío Carrasco and not understand that people have empathy with Rocío Flores, “he added.

As Corredera explained, “from the program we have sent him messages, We have sent him encouragement, we have told him that, if he wants, he could have seen all the material that in the end his mother decided not to broadcast … “, he has listed.

For this reason, the Telecinco presenter does not understand “her attitude very well”, although she understands perfectly “that his father is his life, that she she feels like the matriarch of her family, her father’s mother, her brother’s mother, Olga’s mother, her boyfriend’s mother, everyone’s mother, and she for her family will defend it to the end. What does it mean to take your mother away? She will also have to value, she is not a girl, she is going to be 25 years old, “she indicated.

“I have no doubt that it has to be scrambled, but it seems to me that everyone has much more empathy with her mother than she shows publicly, inside I don’t know how he will be living it, “Corredera has settled.