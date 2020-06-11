England’s Jordan Nobbs, chased by Spain’s Leila Ouahabi at the SheBelives Cup last March.Brad Smith / ISI Photos / .

It is true that football increasingly resembles a company and that its managers behave like presidents of multinationals, or directly they are, but what the English Football Federation (FA) has done is not common. He has published on his website a public job offer for the position of coach of the women’s team, like someone looking for a telemarketer for a telephone company. The hiring of technicians and players usually moves in the dark area of ​​marketing with agents and clubs, it is not characterized for being one of the most transparent areas of football. This time, however, British leaders have gone out of the norm. Those interested have until June 30 to send the curriculum.

The chosen person must prepare the Lionesses for the Euro Cup in 2022, in which they will act as hosts. Initially scheduled for 2021, the pandemic delayed the appointment by a year, but that did not change the plans of the current preparer, Phil Neville, who last April announced that he would leave the position when his contract expires, within 12 months. In communicating it, the former United and Everton recognized that his three-year stint in the women’s team was a bridge to his goal of managing a club, which hurt a large part of the English women’s football community, which he considered to be had used for his personal interests. It is not ruled out that the winner (or winner) of the FA casting will occupy the bench before July 2021.

The successor’s objectives will not be less. In the first point of the extensive list of requirements and objectives detailed in the job offer, it is noted that you must “create a winning team” and prepare the players to lift “the Euro Cup and the World Cup”. In the last two great international events, England was a semifinalist. A major tournament has never been awarded.

The document does not save on terminology typical of a Human Resources department and very rare in the steamy world of sensations in which football is developed, more pending an offside by a fingernail than great concepts. There is talk of a “culture based on trust, togetherness and a positive spirit”, “the strong collective identity” or an “environment of exceptional performance”. Already more in the concrete field, those who send the curriculum to the Federation will have to have, at least, the license of coach UEFA A and have experience in the management of football teams, especially women.

Although this method of searching for coach is a rarity, it is not unprecedented in England. Chelsea, for example, posted on LinkedIn an offer to find an assistant for their coach, Emma Hayes. The announcement states that she will work six days a week, and candidates must have a three to five year track record in international women’s football, and hold the UEFA Pro license.

He who inherits the post from Phil Neville, 43, will receive the position of a leading team (sixth in the FIFA ranking and fourth in the last World Cup after missing a penalty in the 84th minute of the semifinals against the United States) in times of Doubts. He has lost seven of the last 11 games, one of them against Spain (0-1) in the prestigious SheBelives friendly tournament held last March, before the entire world was closed by Covid-19. A bit of head by Alexia Putellas in 83 propelled Spain, who felt that he had taken another step forward by defeating one of the roosters, and left the Lionesses dejected, with Neville demanding a period of “self-reflection”. That moment closed with the announcement of his goodbye and the English Federation is already collecting and analyzing resumes to relieve it.