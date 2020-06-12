Share

Director Timur Bekmambetov wants to resurrect the idea for Wanted 2 and create a sequel to the 2008 film using Screenlife technology.

Starring James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie and Morgan Freeman, the movie SE busca is based on the miniseries of Mark Millar and J. G. Jones of the same name. The film freely took the concepts from the comics and follows the downtrodden Wesley Gibson of played by James McAvoy as he infiltrates a secret society of murderers and demonstrates his skills as a shooter. While the film gave a definitive ending to most of the characters, Timur Bekmambetov still wants to continue the story.

In in a recent interview, Timur Bekmambetov He explained how he would use Screenlife technology to update Wanted’s idea for a sequel. “Maybe I’ll do the sequel at Screenlife,” said the director. “I can’t imagine an assassin in today’s world running with a gun. Why? He will use drones, he will probably use computer technology. No need to bend bullets anymore. You need to double ideas. “

What is Screenlife technology?

Screenlife It is a subgenre of cinema where everything takes place through the screen of a phone, tablet or laptop. Bekmambetov explored the idea with Unfriended (Deleted) in 2015. Since then, the director of Wanted has become known for the Screenlife movies. Included Searching (2018) and Profile (2018), and also took advantage of it during the current COVID-19 pandemic to produce five films since March.

The idea of ​​a version of Wanted 2 Screenlife is a long way from the successful 2008 version. The original film grossed an impressive $ 341 million worldwide and was quickly approved for a sequel. Millar said that he was not going to write a new comic for Wanted 2 but that he would work with Bekmambetov on the story. Things seemed to move forward until plans to resurrect the character of Angelina Jolie were discarded when she withdrew from the project and Bekmambetov finally walked away to work on Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter.

