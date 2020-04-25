Singer Leslie Grace surprised her fans with a photo from a considerable height and her physical appearance was the center of attention. If you want to achieve such a toned structure, we recommend these quick and easy exercises!

Some areas of the body, such as the arms, tend to be flaccid after considerable weight loss.

The artist Leslie Grace It is a clear example that with an arduous daily exercise routine you can achieve spectacular results. That beauty!

To eliminate accumulated fat and convert it into muscle, you must do the following:

Iron with weights: Lie on your stomach on a flat surface and rest your body on the tips of your feet and the palms of your hands (in which you will hold dumbbells of 1 to 2 kilos). Bring the weight of your right hand up to your chest, lower and now raise your left arm. Repeat the movement 20 times, for 3 daily series, to eliminate flaccidity.

Learn how to achieve toned arms.

Scrolls and stretches: keep your trunk straight, open your right foot up to shoulder height and stretch your arms out in front. Then, flex your limbs, close your feet as you make your wrists touch the top of your legs, reopen and slide, but now the other way. Do 15 movements again, during 4 periods, and don’t forget to stiffen your arms at all times.

Side lifts: Lie on your side and lift your body, leaning on the right forearm and the tips of the feet. Take a dumbbell with the left arm, extend it towards the ceiling, return it to your chest and extend 20 times again. When you’re done, rest 30 seconds and repeat the series for 2 more cycles.

