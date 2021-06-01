Want more uploads? These are the values of the Ibex 35 with the greatest potential
At the beginning of June, eight Ibex 35 stocks show a potential upward revaluation of more than 15%, according to the consensus of Reuters analysts. Specifically, the shares that see the longest run at the moment are PharmaMar with 37.4%, Indra with 36%, Solaria with 35.4%, ACS with 27.3%, Cellnex with 22.85% , Grifols 20.3%, Endesa 17.6% and Siemens-Gamesa 15.16%.
Beyond these companies, the potential it continues to offer stands out Telefónica with 12.56%, Acerinox with 11.57%, Repsol with 7.9% and Iberdrola with 7.88%.
However, twelve Ibex 35 companies have negative potential, that is to say, of falls in the stock market, since analysts place their target price below its current trading price. This is the case of Fluidra, which offers a possible downward path of 19.5%, Banco Sabadell with 16.77%, Inditex with 7.4%, Meliá Hotels with 5.35% and Amadeus with 4.95%.
Most of these companies agree on one thing: they are the ones that appreciate the most in 2021. Banco Sabadell, for example, shoots up 77.6% on the Ibex 35, which is why it trades above the target price they give it analysts. Fluidra is another of these companies, since it has a potential downward of 18.5% although it revalues from 59.19%. Bankinter, which rose 46.7% in the year, has a potential of 3.76%, ArcelorMittal 2%, Banco Santander -2.5% and Caixabank 2.9%.
Among those that increased the most in the year and have potential are Acerinox, which has appreciated 30.12%, and offers a possible rise of 11.6%, Telefónica also rises 24.5% and continues to offer options to investors with a potential of 12.56% or Acciona with 8.9%.
Among the values that fell the most in the year, as always, the opposite case occurs: there are opportunities and options to bet on the recovery of value. Solaria offers a potential of 35.4%, Siemens Gamesa of 15%, ACS of 27.3%, Iberdrola of 7.88%, Grifols of 20.3% and Viscofan almost 7%, taking into account the total recommendations issued by the consensus of analysts.
Source: Reuters
Profitability 2021 (* YTD)
Average Target Price
Potential (%) at 12 months
Acciona
18.68%
151.35
8.89%
Access the ACCIONA ANALYSIS
Acerinox
29.95%
13.11 euros
11.58%
Access the Acerinox ANALYSIS
ACS
-4.47%
32.79 euros
27.3%
Access the ACS ANALYSIS
Aena
1.44%
139 euros
-3.59%
Access the ANALYSIS of Aena
Almirall
30.62%
15.27 euros
9.52%
Access Almirall ANALYSIS
Amadeus
4%
59 euros
-4.95%
Access Amadeus ANALYSIS
ArcelorMittal
41.36%
27.3 euros
2.05%
Access ArcelorMittal ANALYSIS
Sabadell Bank
77.74%
0.52 euros
-16.77%
Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Sabadell
Santander Bank
36.99%
3.35 euros
-2.5%
Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Santander
Bankinter
7.53%
4.86 euros
3.76%
Access the ANALYSIS of Bankinter
BBVA
29.36%
4.9 euros
-4.74%
Access the BBVA ANALYSIS
CaixaBank
35.85%
2.89 euros
2.90%
Access Caixabank ANALYSIS
Cellnex
7.94%
60.72 euros
22.85%
Access Cellnex ANALYSIS
CIE Automotive
13.64%
25.33 euros
2.83%
Access Cie Automotive ANALYSIS
Enagas
7.54%
19.23 euros
-0.55%
Access Enagás ANALYSIS
Endesa
0.81%
26.47 euros
17.62%
Access the ENDESA ANALYSIS
Ferrovial
7.70%
24.85 euros
2.65%
Access Ferrovial ANALYSIS
Fluidra
58.71%
26.85 euros
-19.48%
Access the Fluidra analysis
Grifols
-4.06%
27.65 euros
20.32%
Access the ANALYSIS of Grifols A
IAG
32.66%
2.25 euros
-3.08%
Access the IAG ANALYSIS
Iberdrola
-3.90%
11.97 euros
7.88%
Access the Iberdrola ANALYSIS
Inditex
22.83%
29.5 euros
-7.4%
Access the Inditex ANALYSIS
Indra
1.07%
9.68 euros
35.9%
Access Indra ANALYSIS
Colonial Real Estate
13.64%
8.78 euros
-3.38%
Access the ANALYSIS of Inmobiliaria Colonial
Mapfre
21.87%
1.92 euros
2.8%
Access Mapfre ANALYSIS
Meliá Hotels
21.29%
6.59 euros
-5.35%
Access the ANALYSIS of Melia Hotels
Merlin Properties
26.54%
9.44 euros
-0.58%
Access the MERLIN Properties ANALYSIS
Naturgy
16.84%
22.4 euros
4.25%
Access the ANALYSIS of Naturgy
PharmaMar
9.04%
105.38 euros
37.44%
Access PharmaMar ANALYSIS
Electric Network
-0.25%
16.4 euros
-0.11%
Access REE ANALYSIS
Repsol
33.28%
11.8 euros
7.9%
Access Repsol ANALYSIS
Siemens Gamesa
-18.74%
31.06 euros
15.16%
Access the Siemens-Gamesa ANALYSIS
Solaria
-32.04%
21.5 euros
35.42%
Access the ANALYSIS of Solaria
Telephone
24.96%
4.55 euros
12.56%
Access the ANALYSIS of Telefónica
Viscofan
-0.09%
61.92 euros
6.95%
Access Viscofan ANALYSIS