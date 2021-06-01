Want more uploads? These are the values ​​of the Ibex 35 with the greatest potential

At the beginning of June, eight Ibex 35 stocks show a potential upward revaluation of more than 15%, according to the consensus of Reuters analysts. Specifically, the shares that see the longest run at the moment are PharmaMar with 37.4%, Indra with 36%, Solaria with 35.4%, ACS with 27.3%, Cellnex with 22.85% , Grifols 20.3%, Endesa 17.6% and Siemens-Gamesa 15.16%.

Beyond these companies, the potential it continues to offer stands out Telefónica with 12.56%, Acerinox with 11.57%, Repsol with 7.9% and Iberdrola with 7.88%.

However, twelve Ibex 35 companies have negative potential, that is to say, of falls in the stock market, since analysts place their target price below its current trading price. This is the case of Fluidra, which offers a possible downward path of 19.5%, Banco Sabadell with 16.77%, Inditex with 7.4%, Meliá Hotels with 5.35% and Amadeus with 4.95%.

Most of these companies agree on one thing: they are the ones that appreciate the most in 2021. Banco Sabadell, for example, shoots up 77.6% on the Ibex 35, which is why it trades above the target price they give it analysts. Fluidra is another of these companies, since it has a potential downward of 18.5% although it revalues ​​from 59.19%. Bankinter, which rose 46.7% in the year, has a potential of 3.76%, ArcelorMittal 2%, Banco Santander -2.5% and Caixabank 2.9%.

Among those that increased the most in the year and have potential are Acerinox, which has appreciated 30.12%, and offers a possible rise of 11.6%, Telefónica also rises 24.5% and continues to offer options to investors with a potential of 12.56% or Acciona with 8.9%.

Among the values ​​that fell the most in the year, as always, the opposite case occurs: there are opportunities and options to bet on the recovery of value. Solaria offers a potential of 35.4%, Siemens Gamesa of 15%, ACS of 27.3%, Iberdrola of 7.88%, Grifols of 20.3% and Viscofan almost 7%, taking into account the total recommendations issued by the consensus of analysts.

Source: Reuters

Profitability 2021 (* YTD)

Average Target Price

Potential (%) at 12 months

Acciona

18.68%

151.35

8.89%

Access the ACCIONA ANALYSIS

Acerinox

29.95%

13.11 euros

11.58%

Access the Acerinox ANALYSIS

ACS

-4.47%

32.79 euros

27.3%

Access the ACS ANALYSIS

Aena

1.44%

139 euros

-3.59%

Access the ANALYSIS of Aena

Almirall

30.62%

15.27 euros

9.52%

Access Almirall ANALYSIS

Amadeus

4%

59 euros

-4.95%

Access Amadeus ANALYSIS

ArcelorMittal

41.36%

27.3 euros

2.05%

Access ArcelorMittal ANALYSIS

Sabadell Bank

77.74%

0.52 euros

-16.77%

Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Sabadell

Santander Bank

36.99%

3.35 euros

-2.5%

Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Santander

Bankinter

7.53%

4.86 euros

3.76%

Access the ANALYSIS of Bankinter

BBVA

29.36%

4.9 euros

-4.74%

Access the BBVA ANALYSIS

CaixaBank

35.85%

2.89 euros

2.90%

Access Caixabank ANALYSIS

Cellnex

7.94%

60.72 euros

22.85%

Access Cellnex ANALYSIS

CIE Automotive

13.64%

25.33 euros

2.83%

Access Cie Automotive ANALYSIS

Enagas

7.54%

19.23 euros

-0.55%

Access Enagás ANALYSIS

Endesa

0.81%

26.47 euros

17.62%

Access the ENDESA ANALYSIS

Ferrovial

7.70%

24.85 euros

2.65%

Access Ferrovial ANALYSIS

Fluidra

58.71%

26.85 euros

-19.48%

Access the Fluidra analysis

Grifols

-4.06%

27.65 euros

20.32%

Access the ANALYSIS of Grifols A

IAG

32.66%

2.25 euros

-3.08%

Access the IAG ANALYSIS

Iberdrola

-3.90%

11.97 euros

7.88%

Access the Iberdrola ANALYSIS

Inditex

22.83%

29.5 euros

-7.4%

Access the Inditex ANALYSIS

Indra

1.07%

9.68 euros

35.9%

Access Indra ANALYSIS

Colonial Real Estate

13.64%

8.78 euros

-3.38%

Access the ANALYSIS of Inmobiliaria Colonial

Mapfre

21.87%

1.92 euros

2.8%

Access Mapfre ANALYSIS

Meliá Hotels

21.29%

6.59 euros

-5.35%

Access the ANALYSIS of Melia Hotels

Merlin Properties

26.54%

9.44 euros

-0.58%

Access the MERLIN Properties ANALYSIS

Naturgy

16.84%

22.4 euros

4.25%

Access the ANALYSIS of Naturgy

PharmaMar

9.04%

105.38 euros

37.44%

Access PharmaMar ANALYSIS

Electric Network

-0.25%

16.4 euros

-0.11%

Access REE ANALYSIS

Repsol

33.28%

11.8 euros

7.9%

Access Repsol ANALYSIS

Siemens Gamesa

-18.74%

31.06 euros

15.16%

Access the Siemens-Gamesa ANALYSIS

Solaria

-32.04%

21.5 euros

35.42%

Access the ANALYSIS of Solaria

Telephone

24.96%

4.55 euros

12.56%

Access the ANALYSIS of Telefónica

Viscofan

-0.09%

61.92 euros

6.95%

Access Viscofan ANALYSIS