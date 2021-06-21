Wander Franco was called up to the Major Leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays

Wander franco who is considered the number one prospect in baseball, was called at Big leagues – MLB for the Rays from Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, Frank It was called at Big leagues with the Rays of Tampa Bay earlier today after the organization lost six straight games in the MLB.

The 20-year-old Dominican player is considered the best prospect today. So much so that in the minor leagues with the Rays he has uncooked the ball by hitting .323 in the branches of his organization.

Wander franco after being called to MLB could play shortstop, third base, or failing on the second pad of the Big leagues. Without a doubt, the Tampa team were waiting for the right moment to call the young player to the Big Show.

Here the report:

Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, is headed to the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, source confirms to ESPN. Franco, 20, is a shortstop but can play second and third base, too. He’s been wrecking AAA, hitting .323 / .376 / .601. Rays could use him. Lost six in a row. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 21, 2021

The wood of Wander franco could provide contact, speed and strength to those led by Kevin Cash, who are half a game from the top and below the Boston Red Sox in the Big leagues.

Coincidentally his debut in the MLB It could be next Tuesday against the aforementioned Boston Red Sox, who dominate the American League East.