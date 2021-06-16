Wander Franco reaches a dozen hits in Las Menores

The prominent and promising prospect of Minor leagues, being in addition to the best prospect of all the minority circuits of MLB, Wander franco, each day dawns closer to the door towards Big leagues, currently recording a twelve-game hitting streak.

The Dominican prospect of the Tampa Rays, who is currently serving the affiliate of Triple A Durham of the team, was only home run from hitting for the cycle (hit, double, triple and homer), in what was a game of great sensations in his personal account despite the defeat of his team, also extending his active streak of twelve games connecting hits in this month of June in Minor leagues.

Wander franco, 20, currently has a dream year in the Minor leagues, which could hasten his debut in the current campaign of MLB, playing 34 games at the moment Triple Aholding a .321 batting average, .377 on-base average, seven homers, 31 RBIs, plus four stolen bases.

Despite the active streak of twelve games connecting hits by the Quisqueyano Wander franco, the subsidiary of Triple-A Durham (Rays) were defeated by the Norfolk Tides (Orioles) in what was an impoverished offensive result with a score of 4 runs to 1.

