Wander Franco made Kike Hernández nervous to reach safe first

the prospect Wander franco impressed with the speed of his legs until he made Puerto Rican Kike Hernández nervous in the MLB.

In just his second game in the MLB is looking for a way to stay in the big team no matter what, Wander franco Not only has he excelled with the bat and the defense, but he also revealed his legs when he reached the initial safe, causing the defender to take a wrong shot.

Kike Hernández was confident and seeing the speed and distance Wander Franco was at, he had to rush until he made a bad shot and scored another error. It should be noted that when it came to signing as the best in his class, he had all the necessary tools to be an elite player.

Most runners in the Big leagues when they connect this type of hits they run only to reach the pad, however, Franco did not give up and left a good impression.

