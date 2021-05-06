Wander Franco hit his first triple-A homer

The sought-after Dominican prospect of the Tampa Rays, who is also the best prospect in all of baseball, Wander franco, has had a brilliant debut in Triple A, who on his second day in this system hit his first home run of the season.

Wander franco, who was assigned ahead of the start of the season of Minor leagues to the branch of Tiple-A of the Rays, the Durham Bulls, who in his first game in his career of these debuted with a triple, continues to replicate his actions with a home run on his second day in the system.

Last Tuesday Wander franco, the best prospect in all of MLB, debuted by hitting a one-round RBI triple as his first hit in Triple A, the same day where he left three hits in total with two RBIs on his debut day with the Los Angeles affiliate. Durham Bull, who went to the batter’s box five times.

Looking forward to Wednesday Frank, replicated his impeccable performance, taking four chances to the batter’s box on his second day at the Minor league, Triple A, who had two hits, including his first home run in the system, who again drove in two laps on his second day after debut, a walk and a strikeout.

As part of his first flyby, Wander franco made contact through center field territory, thus signifying a solo homer in the fifth inning, who also stood out with an RBI double in the third inning.

The Durham Ball, a subsidiary of Triple A of the Tampa Bay Rays, at the moment they consume an undefeated two-game win in a row, both games beating the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the Cardinals). The first game between them ended with a score of 7-5, while the second a 4-0 shutout.