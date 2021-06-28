WandaVision’s post-credit scene changes and generates controversy

WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021) generated expectation as it is the first series dedicated to exploring one of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to its staging and possible relationships with Doctor Strange. At first, the production described Wanda Maximoff in old television commercials, in what could be understood as a tribute to that time. However, it was a bit more.

Through the chapters, the character evolves alongside Vision, and more questions arose about it. During the last two episodes, part of these questions were resolved until this moment, when a person’s curiosity has led to other doubts in relation to the post-credit scene by WandaVision.

This is u / ANotCoolGuy, a user who through the Reddit platform has opened the debate by noticing some differences. Curiosity led to the specialized portal Murphy Multiverse also reviewing the post-credit scene of the Marvel and Disney Plus series. What did you find? Variations between the scene broadcast a few months ago (in March) and the current one.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar

What changed in the ‘WandaVision’ post-credit scene?

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney +. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Part of WandaVision’s post-credit scene offers a general shot of a landscape. So far, everything in order. The detail: during the first broadcast, nothing strange was found in that image. However, in the new, a silhouette is seen descending from the mountain.

What can be interpreted from this? Little, although one of the readings that the portal suggests is that it could be Doctor Strange. It must be remembered that this character and Wanda Maximoff will be in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022).

When more attention is paid, another oddity is found. The landscape has more trees than before, when even the color palette was different. An oversight by Marvel and Disney at WandaVision? The next surprise was found in the credits. Murphy Multiverse found the incorporation of Michael Giacchino, composer of the theme of Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer (Scott Derrickson, 2016).

This may confirm one of the doubts that arose from the end of WandaVision, when the theme offered similarities to that of Doctor Strange. The credit could confirm that it is another version of the song. Although there has not been a confirmation by Marvel and any interpretation is just that, perhaps the scene will be used later in any of the productions that the comic book company and Disney develop.

Also in Ezanime.net