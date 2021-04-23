‘WandaVision’ will not have a second season on Disney Plus

WandaVision It was one of the most pleasant surprises of this year. Following an adjustment to the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney Plus series surprised everyone and it left a good taste in the mouth. After its outcome, some wonder if there will be a second season.

In an interview with IndieWire, Marvel Studios Director of Production and Development Nate Moore commented that WandaVision is a series that you can only do once.

“I think WandaVision is a program that you can only do once. [Wanda] He can’t go back to that reality, ”said Moore. The Marvel executive, who is also a producer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, explained the difference between the two series.

[Wandavision] It’s such a comprehensive arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier is really about dealing with the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America. and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters.

While Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a series that you can visit again in later seasons, with WandaVision it would not be possible. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will be in the anthology series category.

Why won’t there be a second season of ‘WandaVision’?

Disney Plus

Although WandaVision began as a tribute to the sitcoms of the last century, the reality is that the story goes far beyond the happy life of the suburb. The Scarlet Witch has the power to create another reality where he would live his dreams.

At the end of the season the same Wanda accepted the suffering she caused in Westview and closed the pain cycles. Having said that, it wouldn’t make sense for Marvel to explore this pathAlthough he could take advantage of this Scarlet Witch ability in Phase 4 of the MCU.

While a second season of WandaVision is not in the plans, we will see more chapters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the exciting closing of episode 6 and the post-credits scene, it is almost a given that we will see a second season of the series.

In the same interview, Moore confessed that already discussed some ideas where to take things. “Hopefully, at the end of this season, he will see the potential of what we could tell in a later season,” revealed the producer.

