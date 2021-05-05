Wandavision was going to have an unforgettable cameo! Kevin Feige confirmed it

Wandavision fans waited for a special cameo throughout the series. The Marvel CEO confirmed that there was going to be one… It would be unforgettable.

Wandavision It ended and viewers waited for the “impressive cameo” that was planned. What’s more, many, on social networks, dared to launch theories that raised the hype.

Mephisto, Reed richards or Captain Marvel were some of the characters that were believed to appear in the series, but none of those cases materialized.

On the contrary, many of those who were delighted with one of these appearances ended up being disappointed with the ending. This is why the protagonist, Elizabeth olsen He came to the defense of the last episode and tried to justify it. (Read more).

However, it had been thought of a great cameo and Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel studios, confirmed it. I was going to be the very Doctor Strange, who made an appearance in the program.

“Some people might say, oh, it would have been great to see Dr. Strange. But it would have taken away Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the end of the show to become a commodity to go to the next movie, ”said the executive.

Finally, it was for that reason that they decided to withdraw the plans for the participation of the character of Benedict Cumberbatch.

For its part, Jac Schaeffer, who created the product of Disney +, said that the commercials that were presented in the episodes, at one point, were going to be messages from Strange to Wanda, and it was even thought to place the actor who plays the Supreme Sorcerer in one of them.

Thus, the last chapter, as well as this aspect previously mentioned, were two of the things rewritten to allow the Scarlet Witch to be the only and great protagonist of the production.