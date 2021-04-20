WANDAVISION: unreleased storyboards from the series

Author Jeremy Simser has shared some of his work on the hit Marvel series through various storyboards showing highly remembered scenes from this production.

Despite Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to an end, some of us are still impregnated with the sweet aroma that it left Wandavision after its passage. Several months have passed since this production of Marvel in order to Disney plus came to an end, but interesting content related to it continues to arrive.

Recently one of the creatives behind Wandavision has shared several storyboards of the series that will amaze lovers of this art. Needless to say The following images contain some important spoilers related to the series.

Wandavision storyboards

The person responsible for these illustrations is Jeremy simser, who has also been in charge of sharing them, offering fans a vision of the work behind the series. Among the storyboards provided by Simser we find Wanda’s kitchen scene from the first episode.

The author has also shared the illustrations of different frames that would belong to the fifth episode of the series, when Wanda faces the people of Sword to lose them to leave her alone.

Other illustrations shared by Jeremy simser make reference to moment when Wanda breaks into the center where they hold Vision’s body or his mythical confrontation with Agatha Harkness at the end of the series.

Remember that storyboards are very useful for the film crew to get a prior idea of ​​what viewers will later see on the screen. Many ignore the relevance that these types of visual guides have for a movie or a series, but the truth is that have become an indispensable element in the filming. In addition, there are great masters within this art, some being more precise than others when detailing on paper what will be shot later.