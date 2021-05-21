WandaVision ‘, the’ bad ‘of the series talks about the best Marvel theories

And in the end, it wasn’t Mephisto. For fans of WandaVision, the first success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney Plus, discovering when and how the supposed villain of the story would appear became an incentive to tune in to the show.

Finally, the script seemed to opt for a more simple, coherent and logical plot with the tone of the argument. None of the great theories about the true source of evil in the Westview anomaly came to pass.

Of course, that included showing that the villain Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, was the avatar of a more dangerous presence. But it did not happen. The first surprised by the reaction of the public was the actress, who recently answered some questions about the hypotheses about her character and her motivations.

For Hahn, whose character became the subject of discussion and all sorts of outlandish theories, the idea that Agatha was just a puppet it was unthinkable from the beginning. That, despite the insistence on social media and platforms that his character was actually a distraction from the true danger lurking. Every Friday, part of the WandaVision fans analyzed each program in search of the definitive indication that Mephisto had reached Westview, WandaVision and the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mephisto, a villain who first appeared in The Silver Surfer # 3 (December 1968) as the brainchild of Stan Lee and John Buscema, is based on Mephistopheles. The character belongs to the so-called magical world of Marvel. In fact, he already appeared on screen in Ghost Rider played by Peter Fonda. In 2012 he once again had a preponderance in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, this time with the face of Ciaran Hinds.

On WandaVision, her presence seemed more necessary and inevitable than ever. Mainly because, in the world of comics, Mephisto plays a prominent role in Wanda’s life. The character cheats, manipulates and in the end he drives the Scarlet Witch mad. Wasn’t it natural for him to do the same in the live action version of the story? Apparently it was not.

Agatha vs. Mephisto, a possibility in ‘WandaVision’

From the first chapters of WandaVision, the nosy neighbor played by Hahn aroused the suspicions of fans. Most discovered his identity immediately, but it was also suspected that it could be a trick of Mephisto.

Most of the show’s fans theorized that the intriguing character move the strings to the bottom of the anomaly. Especially when Agatha seemed so ambiguous as to bewilder.

Hahn participated in a round of questions and answers for fans of MTVAwards. The actress confessed that she never paid attention to the rumors on social networks and that she only knew about the furor around her thanks to her friends. But he did not hesitate to give his point of view on the favorite theories that surrounded his character and his supposed true identity:

«I remember hearing [de mis amigos] that I [Agatha] it was a Mephisto puppet and I immediately had to say, ‘Who is Mephisto?’ Don’t take it into account! Now I know who it is. Kathryn Hahn at MTVAwards

Hahn, who doesn’t use social media, spent considerable time researching the origin of Mephisto’s character. The most interesting thing is that not only the actress did not know the identity of the character. The showrunner, Jac schaeffer, recently admitted that only the avalanche of theories on the subject led him to investigate the mysterious version of the devil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), a superhero couple who have an ideal life in a residential area, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems.

But it is clear that even if the showrunner had known the identity of the character, it is unlikely that he would have included it in his version of the story. From the first chapter, Wanda and Agatha had a curious battle of personalities.

In the end, the confrontation between the two led to an epic fight that ended up becoming one of the best moments of WandaVision. He even deserved the award for best fight on MTV TV, which Hahn was delighted to receive.

