WandaVision showrunner signs agreement to develop Marvel projects for Disney +

Surprising news comes from the hand of the Variety medium that places Jac Schaeffer in a prominent role for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The writing was the main writer and showrunner of the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”. The news is that Schaeffer has signed a three-year contract with Marvel Studios and 20th Television.

Through this agreement, Schaeffer will develop projects for both divisions, so that Marvel Studios products will go directly to Disney + and those from 20th Television will be developed for multiple platforms.

Obviously the part that is attracting the most attention is the one related to Marvel Studios and raises the question of whether this has some kind of relationship with the Scarlet Witch series, or if they simply liked the way they work, and consequently, they have decided keep counting on her.

