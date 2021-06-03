WandaVision: Showrunner revealed that Agatha Harkness was going to be Wanda’s mentor and what the original ending was

WandaVision – 95% was a series full of mysteries. One of the main ones is who was going to be the main villain. By now we all know that the fans thought the villain was going to be Mephisto. In the comics, Wanda’s children were fragments of the soul of this demon. Someone central to that story is Agatha Harkness. From the beginning, many fans were sure that Agnes, Kathryn Hahn’s character, was not only the annoying next door neighbor, but actually this Marvel witch.

The question that fans had is if she was going to be Wanda’s mentor, as in the comics, or on the contrary if she was going to be the villain of the series. Many hoped that if the latter happened, we would go to see Mephisto anyway. It was not the case, she was the main villain and her role as the witch who teaches Wanda to use her Chaos Magic was significantly reduced. In the series she still explains that she is a witch and not just anyone but the Scarlet Witch. The point is that her role as a tutor was basically eliminated and everything she says to Wanda is based on wanting to steal her powers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jac Schaeffer, showrunner of the series, revealed that originally his role was going to be much closer to the one he had in the comics. This changed, basically because they did not have a villain in the series, and as I had already said on another occasion, it never crossed their minds to use Mephisto. Therefore, the most natural thing was to make the mysterious witch the antagonistic force of the series. He also revealed how they had originally planned the series to end, which in any case implies the separation of Wanda and Vision:

In the original concept, Agatha’s character was more in the realm of a mentor and a magic expert. One of the things that never changed was the ending: Wanda was going to have to say goodbye to Vision. In my original version, that parting was a binding spell that she had to do and that was tied to a spell that Agatha had taught her at the beginning of the series; When a container of gravy broke, she taught him this very basic spell to tie things together. In the end, what she had to do was integrate her plot and tie Vision back to herself using that spell. Agatha ended up being more of an antagonistic force because we needed that on the show.

He also revealed that originally the magic of chaos was going to have a much more relevant role in the series with everything and its own dimension:

Also, there was more talk about the idea of ​​chaos magic in the writers room. When we hired Matt Shakman, there was a long period of time where we were trying to design a dimension of chaos, which in the end was not useful and therefore not necessary.

In fact recently Kathryn hahn revealed that he wants Agatha and Wanda to appear together again in the MCU:

Yes, I would love for them to get back together… Who knows? They have handled it very well. [Pero] I have not heard anything. The dynamics that our director [Matt Shakman] put in our head it was like [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart y Antonio Salieri]. Which I don’t know if you know that reference, but Amadeus is a great movie of yesteryear. And so was our relationship. I wanted his power, but he also wanted to befriend me. He wanted to teach her, he wanted to learn from her, he wanted… everything.

