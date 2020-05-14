Share

While Disney has not yet revealed what will happen with the premiere of WandaVision, a new report explains that this series would already be in a condition to be released.

Like many companies, Marvel studios He also had to stop filming his new projects. So far, the company has not announced when it will be able to resume those shoots. While the situation is quite uncertain, many reports suggest that the studio could continue work on productions like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. But apparently this method would not be necessary with WandaVision.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, WandaVision would have managed to finish his filming before all the restrictions and measures for the pandemic were implemented. Specifically, the report says that “after all, the series has finished filming and possibly the visual effects were also done on the series. All that remains is editing. ”

That is, according to this rumor, WandaVision would only have the edition and some refilmations pending before its premiere that is still planned for December. However, that does not mean that the series will actually premiere on that date.

So … what will happen?

Beyond that this is a rumor and there is nothing confirmed at the moment, Marvel Studios he usually premieres his productions in a certain order on themes linked to the coherence of his cohesive universe. So it is not unreasonable to think that eventually the premiere of WandaVision could be deferred to wait for work to complete The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and leave the series with a debut closer to what will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is running to be part of an episode.

WandaVision It will resume the story of Wanda Maximoff after the events of Avengers: Endgame and while she is expected to somehow bring back the destroyed Vision, everything points to that in this bet Scarlet Witch will finally unleash her powers.

