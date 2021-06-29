WandaVision: post-credits scene modified and fan discovers impressive detail about Doctor Strange – .

WandaVision – 95% ended a few months ago but fans are still talking about it. Through social networks, the discovery of a Reddit user who carefully studied the post-credits scene of the final chapter is shared, revealing a spectacular detail that has turned the most loyal fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on their heads. Although the series concluded a considerable time ago, the adventure of Wanda Maximoff still has some things for us. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Marvel Studios discovered that television series are a good alternative for its supporting characters, those who won the hearts of fans but do not have enough potential to generate a successful movie. Such is the case with Wanda and Vision, heroes who surprised the public with their abilities in the Avengers movies. Marvel Studios gave them their own television show and the triumph was absolute.

But months after its completion on Disney Plus, Reddit user u / ANotCoolGuy starts a debate about the post-credit scene of WandaVision. He points out that the scene in question that we can see now on the platform has changed compared to the one issued in March, that is, Marvel Studios has deliberately changed some details of it.

A notable difference between the first version of the scene and the second is that now the color palette is different, or that we have more trees around Wanda’s shelter, why did Marvel Studios make the decision to add more of these thanks to the CGI help? But the most notable thing about the segment is what is directly pointed out by u / ANotCoolGuy: that apparently a transparent silhouette can be seen descending towards Wanda’s house in the new version of the chapter. What does the latter mean?

We invite you to read: Marvel fans think Professor Hulk is no match for the Abomination

Of course, fans have begun to elaborate theories and the most popular one is that the silhouette is actually Doctor Strange descending to Wanda’s lost home, starting the long-awaited MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Remember that the Scarlet Witch will be a vital part of the second film of the Supreme Sorcerer. It is important to mention that Marvel Studios has not commented on it, perhaps it is the silhouette of Strange or perhaps it is a simple editing error. We look forward to a concise answer soon.

The post-credit scene of ‘WANDAVISION’ has been edited to change the mountain where Wanda ends up a bit. There is also a video where the first one showed a badly edited shadow, possibly from Doctor Strange. Found on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/5K3pBfu8bw – ४𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀४ #Loki (@QuidVacuo) June 27, 2021

After sweeping the catalog with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Marvel Studios is breaking it up with Loki – 96%, a series that brings us back to Thor’s beloved brother on a journey that has become quite personal. The series does not star the Loki that we met in the previous years of the MCU, but the one who was defeated by the Avengers in New York but managed to escape after seizing the Tesseract, the cube designed to contain the Space Gem. Now she serves for the Temporal Variation Authority, but at the moment she has escaped to pursue her female version.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.

You may also be interested in: A 2014 video in which Tom Holland says he wants to play Spider-Man goes viral on TikTok