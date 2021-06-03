WandaVision: Kevin Feige revealed what inspired him to name it and make the series in the first place

Following Vision’s death and Thanos’ defeat, many fans wondered if we would see the character in the MCU again in the future. In the comics there were precedents to revive him and many stories of the character that had not yet been explored ranging from White Vision to the incredible 2016 comic Vision, in which we see him living a life in the suburbs with a family as synthetic as himself. After WandaVision was announced – 95%, a program in which we could see both of the aforementioned things.

That said, one of the most striking things about the series is its name. It is a clever name that refers to the sitcom in which the protagonists live. The question we all have is: why is it called that? The other Marvel shows on Disney Plus have or will have titles that only refer to the names of their protagonists, but without making any puns or being particularly witty or innovative. The first, for the moment, seems to be the only exception.

In a new interview for Rolling Stone, Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige revealed what inspired him to name this series and the answer could surprise more than one. The culprit is Spike Lee and The KKKlan Infiltrator – 85% (BlacKkKlansman), which was the film that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director in 2019:

I didn’t want the series to be called Wanda and Vision or The Scarle Witch and Vision. I was at a luncheon at the AFI [American Film Institute] in 2018 and I remember seeing on a board a list of the 10 best films and there BlacKkKlansman. I remember thinking ‘how cool is that. They just mixed two words together and the audience just accepted that as a title. ‘ So I thank Spike Lee for making BlacKkKlansman. I know that’s the weirdest connection ever, but that’s how it happened.

Someone should tell Feige that there are three words in that title: Black, KKK, and Klansman.

In the same interview, he revealed what motivated them to do the series. The answer is that they wanted to tell what else happened in the history of Wanda and Vision, despite the latter being dead. Also in the case of the first they wanted to explore the heroic name of the first that had not been mentioned in the MCU:

After Endgame, we knew we wanted to see more of Vision, even though by that time he was already dead and we wanted to see more of Lizzie’s character. Comic book fans have always known that he is an amazing character with limitless potential, both in terms of his powers and in conflict and drama. We wanted to delve into Scarlet Witch, which is a name that we had not said in her multiple appearances, the names of superheroes are not always mentioned in the movies.

In addition to that, Kevin Feige revealed that it inspired him to make the series; the 2016 Vision comic and see a couple of old sitcoms:

And the Vision comic series was on my desk for a long time. I just loved the white fence, the mailbox that has ‘Visions’ written on it, and the picture of Vision and his android family in their suburban home. At that time we were under a lot of pressure finishing Infinity War and Endgame. And while we were shooting those two movies together in Atlanta, there was a cable channel, at the hotel where I was staying, that ran Leave it to Beaver and My Three Sons every morning. Instead of watching the news in the morning, I had that on TV.

