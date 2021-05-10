WandaVision fans celebrate Mother’s Day in honor of Wanda Maximoff

WandaVision – 95% ended several weeks ago but fans still fondly remember the exciting moments that were lived together with their protagonists. This May 9, Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States (remember that in that country it is celebrated on the second Sunday of the month) and the followers of Wanda Maximoff published some words in honor of the most recent mother of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the superhero series has fallen a bit behind, the fandom still has a very special place for her.

Wanda Maximoff became a mother thanks to her impressive powers. Chaos Magic allowed him to create material from his own essence and that is why we had a completely new Vision and twins Billy and Tommy. Wanda got pregnant very quickly and it only took a few hours for the babies to be in her hands. The Scarlet Witch enjoyed the ideal family for some time and fans were overjoyed with her happiness.

Unfortunately things fell apart and Wanda had to say goodbye to her family, not without the promise of meeting again in the future. In the post-credits scene of the final chapter we can hear the twins asking for their mother’s help and she seems to take the initiative to come to their aid.

MCU fans will have to wait until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hear from Wanda Maximoff. The shooting of the film ended a few days ago and includes Elizabeth Olsen in the role of the witch; So far the details about the plot are unknown but, considering that it carries the word “multiverse”, we can be sure that interdimensional insanity will be a sure thing. Doctor Stephen Strange will surely have a very difficult time controlling Wanda’s impulses, after all, she is more powerful than the Supreme Sorcerer.

Wanda Maximoff has the greatest powers in the MCU, yet she wasn’t aware of that for a long time. In the Infinity Saga we barely saw her test a hint of her abilities, because if she had known what she was capable of, she would have finished with Thanos in the blink of an eye. Thanks to the Book of Sins, or the Darkhold, he can now hone his incredible ability to alter time, space, and matter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters on March 25, 2022 to unleash what will likely be the MCU’s most impressive events. Fans are certain that the film will be spectacular, especially with the presence of Sam Raimi as director, who long ago was in charge of the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Superhero cinema still has a lot to offer and Marvel Studios is the most enthusiastic of companies when it comes to selling their products.

Here are a series of tweets celebrating Wanda Maximoff for Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to our one and only Wanda Maximoff.

Happy Mother’s Day to Wanda Maximoff and all the other awesome moms out there. ❤️

Wanda is likely to spend Mother’s Day alone today.

Official Marvel Studios Accounts: * Include Wanda in Mother’s Day Greetings * Meanwhile, Wanda:

Seeing so many “Happy Mother’s Day Wanda” tweets on my tl is making me cry. Miss them a lot. Wanda better see her boys again or I’m going to march to Marvel Studios and talk.

Somewhere, White Vision knows it’s Mother’s Day and thought of Wanda.

Happy Mother’s Day to this protective and powerful mom.

