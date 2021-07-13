WandaVision, Falcon & Winter Soldier and The Mandalorian nominated for the 2021 Emmys

This afternoon the names of the Emmy Award-nominated series have been revealed, and it seems that Marvel Studios’ journey in Disney + begins with good skin as they accumulate up to a total of 28 nominations thanks to their first two series. Total, “Scarlet Witch and Vision” (“WandaVision”) garnered 23 nominations in front of five from “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

You have the complete list below, but it stands out that “WandaVision” obtained a nomination for the best limited series Yet the best actress and actor limited series, respectively, for Paul bettany Y Elizabeth olsen. This is the first nomination for both. Kathryn hahn She also received an Emmy nomination (second she receives, first was for “Transparent”) for her role as Agatha, the nosy next door neighbor, in the category of limited series supporting actress.

It is the first time that the Marvel series receive this recognition. Previously, the Marvel television series received their space in the Emmys but in smaller categories. Thus, “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” was nominated for three statuettes in 2016 and 2018 and won the original dramatic score for a series in this last year; “The Punisher” had a 2018 nomination for Stunt Coordination in a Drama / Limited Series / Original Movie, and “Agents of SHIELD,” had two VFX nominations in 2014 and 2015.

It should also be noted that the series “The Mandalorian”, for the second consecutive year, has also been nominated. This time, its second season has been nominated for 24 categories, surpassing the 15 nominations of the first season, of which he won 7.

Nominations for WandaVision

Best Limited Series Elizabeth Olsen for Best Actress Paul Bettany for Best Actor Kathryn Hahn for Best Supporting Actress Best Screenplay for a Limited Series for Episodes 1, 6 and 8. Matt Shakman for Best Director Other nominations are for Best: Production Design for a half-hour narrative program, cast, fantasy and science fiction costumes, directing, montage of two images of a camera, period hair salon and characters, main title design, non-prosthetic period and character makeup, original dramatic score, music and lyrics, theme of the main title, musical supervision, editing and mixing of sound in a limited series and special effects.

Nominations Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Don Cheadle for Best Guest Artist

The Mandalorian Season 2

Best Drama Series Carl Weathers for Best Guest Artist Timothy Olyphant for Best Guest Artist Giancarlo Esposito for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The Boys

