WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen declares that Scarlet Witch is an MCU criminal – Tomatazos

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) may be an Avenger but, unfortunately, she is still better known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the numerous crimes she committed. WandaVision – 95% even revealed that Wanda is classified as a terrorist by SWORD and even worsened her situation, which does not seem to help the fact that she has fought alongside the most powerful heroes on Earth and helped save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Scarlet Witch has a surprisingly long record as an internationally wanted criminal.

During the events of WandaVision, Scarlet Witch took everyone in Westview prisoner while she was busy playing house and family with Vision (Paul Bettany). The details of this were revealed little by little, because from the first episodes we saw how some of Vision’s co-workers asked him for help or acted strangely, as if they did not belong there. However, the big reveal about what was really happening came near the last episodes and Mephisto had nothing to do with it, beyond the crazy theories of the fans.

Wanda is one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she’s becoming increasingly important to the franchise’s narrative. This is especially true after the events of WandaVision, which gave it a sense of depth that movies couldn’t handle due to their limited runtime. Now Scarlet Witch will return as the main character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and because of the news and rumors that are closely surrounding the production, her participation and everything that will happen in this film is quite important for the future of the MCU.

Although there is still a long way to go to see the continuation of the story, Elizabeth olsen advances the status of the protagonist in what will arrive on the big screen, and although at first glance it seems like an ordinary statement, what she said on the podcast Little Gold Men Vanity Fair is key to understanding the focus of what Sam Raimi is directing (via Comic Book). She herself describes her character as a criminal:

It’s like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in your life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts you committed and your own responsibility for them. All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming in to assess the situation, and she flies off like she needs to get away, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t. I don’t want to get in trouble. And then she left with her pain and her shame and now … I didn’t think of her as … I don’t think of her in that house, she’s at peace but now, for the rest of her life, hiding.

It is not the first time that one of Marvel’s superheroes has committed a crime. Just look back at Captain America: Civil War – 90% to remember that many defied the laws to fight for their ideals, although that immediately turned them into criminals and Steve Rogers, Captain America at that time, was at the head of this group of heroes turned criminals.

At the moment Kevin Feige is working on the new phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Phase 4 will start at the cinematic level very soon thanks to the premiere of Black Widow in July. Later, other titles will arrive that have their premieres pending due to the delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now all attention is focused on Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, who will be fundamental pieces in an event that apparently will have enormous repercussions on the franchise.

