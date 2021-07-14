WandaVision director to direct next Star Trek movie – Tomatazos

WandaVision – 95% was one of the big surprises of the Emmys with 23 nominations. The truth is that the MCU and the awards have not gotten much of the hand. The Casa de las Ideas television series have the potential to change this. WandaVision it has shown that they are on the right track. Maybe next year they will give us more surprises.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Taking advantage of the fact that everyone is talking about this series, Deadline (via Comic Book) reported that the director of that miniseries, Matt Shakman, will be in charge of directing the next Star Trek movie. The last one was released in 2016; that is, five years ago. This franchise has not been without its setbacks when we talk about its fourth part. After her for a while there was the possibility that Quentin Tarantino directed a Star Trek movie. Today we know that this will not happen; His idea could be made into a movie at some point, but he’s not directing it. We also know that Noah Hawley was going to write and direct a quarter. Last year it was revealed that the project was canceled and the director no longer has anything to do with this franchise.

After that, rumors began to spread that Paramount still intended to produce a quarter. Deadline now said that a new Star Trek movie is going to be made and that Shakman is going to direct it. They also reported that the script of Noah hawley nor that of Mark L. Smith, which was to be based on the original idea of Tarantino. There is a completely new script that Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the latter is one of the writers of Captain Marvel – 60%. They are apparently looking to channel Marvel’s energy into the Star Trek universe.

You may also like: Jason Isaacs revealed what could convince him to return to Star Wars, Harry Potter or Star Trek

We know that JJ Abrams is going to produce it, but what is not known is if it will be the fourth part that everyone has been waiting for, a reboot or something that fits within the chronology of the television series. We will have to wait for more information to be given to know what the case is this time.

It is wise to remember that a month ago Hawley He spoke with Deadline about the cancellation of his film and the feelings that it generated. More than anything because I was already in the process of starting to look for actors for it. It was unexpected news for him. Here his words:

We were taking off. We were just in the middle of doing an important casting. We had a production schedule and I was getting ready to go to Australia. And then, like you said, the new management came along. I think, in hindsight, what surprised me was not that Emma Watts came to me and said, ‘Are you crazy? That is equipment that has not been tested. This is an original idea. We don’t know if this is going to work or not. ‘ What surprised me is that we got this far under Wyck Godfrey and Jim Gianopulos. It was a really fun movie and I think it would have been great, but you can’t control this kind of thing, so you just keep going. It is not easy and you have to allow yourself to process … I would not say that grief because it is not a matter of life and death, but you have to put your feelings on the ground about the film that could have existed, to celebrate that you were artistically excited about something and now you have to, just when you were about to start, cauterize the wound and move on.

Hopefully what you have in store Matt shakman be something as special as what I had prepared Hawley.

Continue reading: Mark Hamill says Star Wars isn’t science fiction, but Star Trek is