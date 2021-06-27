WandaVision could get multiple nominations at the Emmy Awards – .

The reveal of the list of nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards is very close and it looks like there is a good future for WandaVision – 95%, Marvel Studios series launched on Disney Plus in early 2021. New information reveals that Wandavision it could be a huge favorite of voters tasked with choosing the ultimate contenders. Will we see some statuettes in the hands of their stars? Read on for all the details.

Kevin Feige soon realized that the small screen was a very viable alternative for Marvel Studios characters, especially for secondary characters who had earned a very special place in the hearts of fans. In addition to WandaVision, Disney Plus is done with Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, and at the moment it has Loki in broadcast – 96%, high-powered productions that dramatically influence the events of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision It is an unpredictable journey through the deepest traumas of the Scarlet Witch, a character we see exploit much of her potential in the last chapters, becoming probably the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a doubt, WandaVision It was quite an introspective adventure that well deserves the recognition of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision it is a favorite for the Emmy nominations in its next edition. The information portal maintains that the Marvel Studios series could be a candidate in the categories Best Miniseries, Best Actor in a Miniseries (Paul Bettany), Best Actress in a Miniseries (Elizabeth Olsen) and Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries (Kathryn Hahn). The official list of nominees will be revealed until July 13, so we will have to wait a few weeks for the final selections. WandaVision seems to have a good advantage.

Since the beginning, WandaVision he was able to present all kinds of intrigues. Every week the fans spun all kinds of theories to explain the details that remain in the mystery. How to forget the memes of the fans who claimed Mephisto as the cause of all the misfortunes in the town, including what was happening in Wanda’s mind. In the end we found out that it was the Scarlet Witch herself who caused everything in Westview, surprising us with her incredible powers, even greater than those of the Supreme Sorcerer.

Wanda Maximoff has the greatest powers in the MCU, yet she wasn’t aware of that for a long time. In the Infinity Saga we barely saw her test a hint of her abilities, because if she had known what she was capable of, she would have finished with Thanos in the blink of an eye. Thanks to the Book of Sins, or the Darkhold, he can now hone his incredible ability to alter time, space, and matter. The character will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for more adventures and dangers, with some believing that she will be the generator of new cosmic threats.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters on March 25, 2022 to unleash what will probably be the most impressive events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are already convinced that they will be better than the previous ones. All the films of the new stage suffered unfortunate delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but we already have definitive dates and the strong emotions are about to begin. Superhero cinema still has a lot to tell and Marvel Studios is its biggest defender.

