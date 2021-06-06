Wandavision and television, a strange combination that ended in success

WandaVision surprised the critics and the audience. And he did it at the best possible time. After continuous postponements of the release dates of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series became the center of all eyes.

As if that wasn’t enough, WandaVision premiered on January 16, 2020, in the midst of a pandemic crisis. And the series did not seem the immediate option to form succeed in that context.

But he succeeded and it became a brilliant way to analyze the pain, mourning and mourning. As if that wasn’t enough, the Marvel Cinematic Universe dared to touch on adult themes. Wanda was a powerful character and wounded by a tragedy. The world around him was a scene of suffering, built for him. The story ended up becoming the phenomenon of the season and the first big win for the franchise after months of uncertainty.

But the adventure was not alone in front of the screen. According to Rolling Stone in an interview with the actors and producers, the series went through several revisions and curious possibilities. For months, the creative team analyzed how to use in the plot the extraordinary novelty of a Witch of chaos capable of creating reality.

Love, pain, magic: the impossible combination of ‘WandaVision’

As creator and director Matt Shakman told Rolling Stone, the main driving force behind WandaVision was the difficult times the world was going through. For Shakman, it was of considerable importance to reflect on “themes of pain and loss.” Creative freedom allowed the team to come up with the idea of ​​turning the show into a story experiment.

So the main idea was to bring to television the complicated love story between The Scarlet Witch and Vision, which in the comic version includes its own story arc. For television, the idea would have to be simplified, but he still concentrated on analyzing Wanda’s state of mind.

According to actor Paul Bettany, despite the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is focused on adventure and action, the franchise “needed the beating heart of a romantic story.” That in the middle of a tragic story with all the ingredients for Wanda to end up being a classic villain.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, admitted in the interview that the decision to show the romance of Wanda and Vision was simple

From the death of his brother Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron to Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, for Wanda the path has not been easy. And the producers wanted to show the pain, the fear and the possibilities of hope.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, admitted in the interview that the decision to show Wanda and Vision’s romance was an easy one. “After Endgame, we knew we wanted to see more of Vision, [a pesar de que estaba] dead at that time. ”

Also see more of Lizzie’s character. Comic book fans have always known that it is a amazing character with unlimited potential. Both in terms of its powers and the conflicts and drama. We wanted to delve into the Scarlet Witch. Especially at the time it got that name. “

The television, the fake box and the duel

What started out as a non-linear, non-literal adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis’s House of M, turned into something of greater interest. In the midst of a pandemic with unpredictable consequences, writers and producers decided that WandaVision could be something more.

For showrunner Jac Schaeffer it was of special interest to explore Wanda from her perception as a powerful woman who symbolized the post-Thanos world. “My original speech was assigned to stages of grief (…) So the end was always like ascending towards acceptance, ”he told Rolling Stone.

Television would play an important role, as a perception about avoidance and denial. It is a boldness of considerable plot weight, creating a kind of metafiction that took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a new creative point. “With a sitcom, with comedies, the creators make a pact with the audience that you are in a safe space. Everything will work out. And these episodes break with that and violate that agreement, ”Schaeffer added.

The silly box that was not so

For Schaeffer, television became a catalyst for expressing complex emotions. And in fact, a way to connect with an audience that somehow was going through a similar process simultaneously.

“In my opinion, Wanda is broadcasting for two reasons. One, you are healing your experience. She is creating the whole picture of her idealized world. So you’re editing and adding a score and adding commercials, and you’re making the whole piece that is confirmation of (what it would be like) your perfect life. Second, I think is looking for a witness. It is a call for help ”.

In the end, WandaVision became more than just a perception of the power of pop culture to be the audience’s interlocutor. Marvel’s first major series was also a success that elaborately and consciously analyzed the general mood.

