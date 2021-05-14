WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier fail to increase Disney Plus subscribers – Tomatazos

If you followed the news on the subject, you will know that the first Marvel series on Disney Plus, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, had good audience numbers, each week the fans were eager to know what was happening in the history of their favorite characters. However, it seems that even what they achieved was not enough for what the company expected

Disney Plus does not have few subscribers, in fact last year it was reported that they exceeded expectations and the number of subscribers grew surprisingly, but now Variety reports that in Disney’s quarterly report, neither WandaVision neither Falcon and the Winter Soldier they managed to increase subscribers as “Wall Street was waiting”.

Disney shares fell 4%, the US $ 15.61 billion of revenue was deemed insufficient for what was expected, which was US $ 15.87 billion in revenue and 109 million subscribers on Disney Plus, but the streaming service only counts. with 103.6 million.

Variety assures that the Covid-19 pandemic played an important role in these results, and it is not for less, since the launch of the big blockbusters had to be postponed; the growth was mainly seen in streaming services such as Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, and it was even insufficient for the expectations that were had.

For fans, this information is more or less irrelevant, since the first two official Marvel Studios series left them pleased and wanting more; In a few months that the majority of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, we will see if Disney’s income is sufficient for investors.

WandaVision It started with two episodes that paid homage to classic American sitcoms, but gradually revealed the drama and tragedy in Wanda Maximoff’s mind. The show was very satisfying, but many theories were woven around the mysterious plot and in the end most were scrapped.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier It was a success with the fans because he finally devoted himself fully to the characters of Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky / Winter Soldier, who had been secondary in the previous films. In Sam’s case, we discover how he overcame his fear and refusal to take on the mantle of Captain America, while learning about and dealing with America’s history of racism. On the other hand, Bucky came face to face with demons from the past, sought to redress the damage he caused by being controlled by Hydra, and ultimately became a hero. The show also had the return of Sharon Carter, albeit in a slightly unexpected way, as she was ultimately revealed as a new villain. Hopefully we will see her in future Marvel productions.

Without a doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with a promising future, currently fans are waiting for the premiere of Loki and series of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, among others, are in development. Before the end of the year, four films will have been released: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

