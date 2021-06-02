Wanda will regain her Sokovian accent in Doctor Strange 2

One of the nuances that fans detected when they saw the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, was that Wanda Maximoff had lost her Sokovian accent. Something that he recovers for example when he leaves the hex in episode 5 by returning the drone to SWORD. The actress Elizabeth Olsen explained at the time that there was a justification for that accent, and we saw it when we understood the series.

When the character debuted in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Maximoff had just arrived from Sokovia, the fictional eastern European country where she and her brother Pietro grew up. In the movie, the two Maximoff twins had strong accents. This softened slightly when we saw her again in “Captain America: Civil War.” Some fans felt that the accent reduction, which continued in later films like “Avengers: Infinity War”, detracted from the character. However, we could have a comeback.

In a new promotional interview for the series ahead of the Emmy campaign, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that Wanda Maximoff to regain her Sokovian accent in her next appearance in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

So that started with Civil War, ”says Olsen on the subject of Wanda Maximoff’s constantly changing accent. The [directores Anthony y Joseph Russo] Russos said, ‘Can he have a softer accent, because he’s been to America, and he must have been speaking more English?’ So I said yes. I have to say that on [la siguiente aparición de Wanda en] Dr. Strange, after the experience he has in WandaVision, returns to have an accent more faithful to her.

The actress adds that after all this exploration of the character in the Marvel series, she now feels more in control of the character, and justifies the change of accent:

Now that I feel a little more in control of the character. I feel like he has this more honest expression again. The sitcom part was totally different, because she’s trying to hold onto an American sitcom world and play the role to the best of her ability.

We will have to wait to see if the Darkhold has something to do with all this, because at the end of “WandaVision” we saw her studying the book to expand her powers, at which point she suddenly hears the voices of her son Billy and Tommy.

Olsen began playing the character Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the 2015 film “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Since then, Olsen has reprized the role in three different feature films, as well as in her own miniseries. solo on Disney + titled “WandaVision”. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be the character’s next appearance but no specific information has been revealed about the type of role he will play in the production.

In the cast of the film we also have Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Directed by Sam Raimi, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters on March 25, 2022.

Via information | Rolling stone