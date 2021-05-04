Wanda will be held accountable in Doctor Strange 2

We already know that Marvel Studios will explore the multiverse in their future Phase 4 projects. The first part has been seen in “WandaVision”, their first series for Disney + and will continue with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, where Elizabeth Olsen will return as the Scarlet Witch.

While yesterday we collected a few words from Kevin Feige confirming that there were plans to make Benedict Cumberbatch appear as Stephen Strange in the series finale to plant the seeds of his new film, now it is Olsen’s turn to explain what the scene implies. final post-credits. As you well remember, the series ends with Wanda giving up Vision and her children and fleeing to a mountain cabin to learn the mysteries of the Darkhold, when she suddenly hears the screams of her children.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Olsen wanted to break a spear in favor of the end of “WandaVision”, which as we say shows the newly christened Scarlet Witch running away after liberating the city from WestView. For the actress, Wanda saw the need to leave because she knows that she has done it is not right and that the time will come when she will have to give an account, advancing her role in the sequel to Doctor Strange.

He had to leave before the people who were going to hold him to account arrived. And she went to a place where no one can find her because she knows that she is going to have to answer for her actions, and I think she has a tremendous sense of guilt.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse the Madness” will premiere on March 25, 2022. The filming has been carried out with the utmost secrecy, so that it should have already ended according to the latest information we had about it.

