The bad relationship between Wanda and Andrés Nara is no secret, but it is so deteriorated that it is more than likely that the agent and television collaborator will not attend her father’s next link with Pamela Acosta. “We are determined to get married. The step of adapting with Mora, Pamela’s daughter, we already took. We are planning for the end of this year or the beginning of next year“Andrés assured.

But the defense he made of Maxi López when he separated from his daughter still hurts Wanda Nara, so the contact is non-existent and Andrés himself confessed that he had not spoken to her for several years and that he did not even know her granddaughters. “I would invite Zaira and all the friends that I want to be present that day, to have that contact. In Wanda’s case, no. Not for anything in particular, but for reasons of distance, because he doesn’t even know his girls, and for having had those fights that I never understood much because it never happened“he explained.

“I don’t think it is necessary or that she justifies herself, because he would have to have a previous talk or a conversation with her to smooth the rough edges that arose. I am not interested in speaking with her husband, but in her and seeing what she thinks and what the concept is, “she added.

Wanda Nara shows her lake house to which she fled by the Covid-19

A large number of Paris Saint-Germain players decided to leave the French capital when the coronavirus arrived and fled away trying to get away from the city to take refuge with their family. Neymar went to his mansion in Brazil, like Thiago Silva, and Mauro Icardi chose to move with his wife Wanda Nara to the imposing house they have by Lake Como, located very close to Milan and one of the great centers of Covid-19 that has been on the entire planet.

The decision was not without controversy, and Maxi López took the opportunity to open a new front in the hard battle he maintains with his former wife. The former Barcelona soccer player harshly charged her on her Instagram profile, unable to understand the risk she had taken with her children, disobeying the instructions of the authorities. “I would like to know under what criteria you break a quarantine of a global pandemic, where everyone is asked not to leave, and you expose our children to a trip from one country to another, you move and you go to the epicenter of contagion (Lombardy) in Italy, without caring about any kind of consequence, “he said at the end of last March.

“What is going through your mind right now when the most sacred thing you have in the world is the health of our children? If you do not want to do it for yourself, do it for them who today are the mother of five creatures, but it seems not you realized, “he added. Just a few days later, Wanda defended herself: “He accused me of bringing the children to the heart of the pandemic. But he knows well where we live: I am not in Como, but in a nearby town where there are very few cases. And here is my house, while in Paris I had to leave the one I was renting, the contract expired (…). From Paris all the players have gone to their countries. And now we are Italians, if something happens to me, I prefer that it happens to me here, at home, “he said.

This week, the Argentine has decided to show some details of the spectacular mansion in which she is confined with Icardi and her five children in an idyllic environment in which other faces known as Messi, Beckham, Ronaldo, George Clooney or Madonna have already invested. Under the message “my lake house”, Wanda showed the common rooms beyond the outdoor recreation area where they have goals or a trampoline.