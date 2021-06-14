Wanda Nara unleashes madness with ‘daring’ photo in front of the mirror

Wanda Nara, the Argentine model, agent and wife of the forward Paris Saint Germain Mauro Icardi, has caused a stir on social networks again, leaving a sample of the beauty that you can rarely see with her husband.

Via Instagram, the television presenter broadcast the photograph where she poses in a yellow and black swimsuit in front of the mirror, ready to take a bath in the tub and leaving nothing to the imagination.

Read also: Dulce María shows off her dazzling beauty in ‘passionate’ photo in the pool

“Hello summer, what do you tell me …”, he wrote.

This publication has received more than 383 thousand likes and more than 4200 comments from its more than seven million followers on Instagram, admiring each photo shared by the Argentine model Wanda Nara.

Read also: Ester Exposito sets the nets on fire with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)