Wanda Nara steals sighs with her daring black swimsuit (PHOTO)

The Argentine model and agent, Wanda nara, has boasted in recent weeks his vacation with his partner Mauro Icardi, who is resting after a long season with the PSG and after not being summoned by the Argentine National Team.

Nara showed in her networks that she is enjoying a great free time in Tanzania by uploading a photo in the sun with an elegant black swimsuit and a well-known brand hat, which caused her followers to burst the likes button.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

The publication has achieved great acceptance among its fans, who have left more than 40 thousand likes in a matter of hours and hundreds of comments. As if that were not enough, a few moments ago, he uploaded a photo that turned on the networks.

Also read: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

Wanda looked radiant on the beach with the same black swimsuit from her previous publication. This photo has had a much better response than the previous one, obtaining half the likes in less time.