Wanda Nara shows off her tremendous rearguard on social networks with daring photography in a swimsuit

The model and influencer Wanda Nara, wife of the footballer Mauro Icardi, wore his tremendous rear to his followers on social media by sharing a hot photo in a swimsuit sunbathing.

Read also: Chivas: Cindy Marchena shows off her great physique with a photograph in a pink swimsuit

On this occasion, the model shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where in a few hours she added more than 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends on this social network.

Wanda Nara is the wife of Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint Germain of the French League, but previously she was married to fellow forward Maximiliano López with whom she had children.

In Argentina, in addition to modeling, she works as a representative of her husband Mauro Icardi and is a collaborator of several European networks, as an analyst for Serie A in Italy and Liga One in France.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content