Wanda Nara shows off her rearguard sunbathing face down in a bikini



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Wanda nara He once again captivated his followers with a photo sunbathing from behind. Spring has just begun in Europe and the businesswoman, who is installed with her family in Paris, takes advantage of each hot day to enjoy the most flowery season of the year.

With three words in English, “Paris Home Today (My house in Paris today)”, the model shared through her Instagram her rest amid new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication was accompanied by a photo in which Wanda is seen lying on a deck chair face down, wearing a bikini with which she shows off her rear while enjoying an afternoon in the garden. In addition, the image shows two dogs and a pool in the background.

Nara fans celebrated the post, which received more than 200,000 likes in just one hour. Among the hearts, stands out one of her husband, the football player of the Paris Saint Germain team.