Wanda Nara shows off her huge wardrobe in a ‘spicy’ sports top

The Argentine model and agent, Wanda nara, It does not stop surprising this 2021. The PSG attacker’s partner, Mauro Icardi, has caused a furor with its recent publication on social networks, which has caused thousands of likes.

Nara uploaded a photo in which you can see that she has a black sports guy, showing his attributes, likewise, she wears a gray leggings that match the rest of her outfit; however, what really surprised her was her dressing room.

Previously, the model had already presumed to be a fan of pairs of heels and, this time, she did not disappoint, since there were countless pairs of shoes, heels, dresses, boots that were in the background.

The names of Wanda and Icardi have been in different media in recent days, recalling that Instagram censored a photo due to an unintentional comment made by the attacker of the Parisian box, the reason for them to download said photo.