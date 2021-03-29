Wanda Nara shared her beauty secrets posing in sexy lingerie



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

Wanda nara shared her beauty secrets with her followers. True to her style, the model and businesswoman revealed that to stay in shape she avoids alcohol and carbonated drinks and, in addition, tries to take care of her skin with a facial cleansing before going to bed.

In an Instagram post posed in sexy lingerie and with her hair tied with a pink bow in the bathroom of her house from where she shared with her tips.

“We share beauty secrets,” wrote the model in the publication where she wanted to know what her followers did to stay in shape. Then she listed her beauty secrets one by one.

“I never go to sleep without cleaning my skin. I use at least two or three different types of masks for a week ”, he described about taking care of his face. “I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke, I don’t drink soda,” he said.

“I consume a lot of vitamins a day recommended by my dermatologist and doctor,” he said. “I drink more than two liters of green tea a day,” he said before asking his followers what their secrets were.