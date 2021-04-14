Wanda Nara publishes a sexy photo and is criticized for asking her followers for this



Wanda nara He uses his social networks on a daily basis, generally to share snapshots of his family life and his luxurious lifestyle. In recent days, with the arrival of the second wave of the coronavirus, Wanda wanted to use her massive reach to send a message of responsibility in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some of his more than 7 million Instagram followers found his request somewhat inappropriate.

“Stay home for you and everyone”Wanda Nara wrote next to a provocative image that went up in your profile. In the photo, you can see the businesswoman in an orange sports top while holding a mate and, in the background, you can see the spacious living room of the house she shares with Mauro Icardi and her children in Milan.

“I also stay home with millions”Commented one of the influencer’s followers. Thousands of opinions arrived along these lines, which considered that her recommendation was much easier to comply with for those who, like her, should not leave their home to work or find other comforts. “’Stay home,’ he says. Dear Wandis, if I had a house like yours, I would never go outside ”, considered another user.

