Wanda Nara heats up the summer by showing off her tremendous figure in ‘coquette’ photo

Wanda Nara, the wife of the forward Paris Saint Germaín Mauro Icardi, has once again stolen the attention of his loyal followers on social networks, leaving all his tremendous charms in view.

Via Instagram, the 34-year-old Argentine model released the image where she appears lying on a cot at the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, on an island near Spain, showing off her heart-stopping body in a black and white swimsuit.

Read also: Perla Mont shows off her heart attack figure in a white swimsuit on the shore of the beach

“I make up the sun and I comb the wind,” he wrote.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi)

This publication has received more than 106 thousand likes and about 500 comments from its more than seven million followers on Instagram, showing the admiration for the person of Wanda Nara.

Read also: Bebe Rexha shows off her enormous attributes to all her haters (Video)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Offside Wanda Nara PSG Mauro Icardi Ligue 1