Wanda Nara drives her fans crazy posing in a bikini and without retouching



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino / .

Wanda Nara is back in Europe, after her romantic vacation with Mauro Icardi in the African savannah, and she surprised her followers with a bikini selfie in front of the mirror. Unlike on other occasions, where she faced criticism for using Photoshop to make some modifications, this time users celebrated the image and congratulated her for being “natural”.

Mauro Icardi’s wife is a star in the virtual world, with more than 7 million followers on her Instagram account, and on several occasions she was accused of abusing digital retouching in the images she shares. However, Wanda often ignores negative comments, and is currently happier than ever about the success of her venture in the cosmetics industry.

After her days off in the turquoise waters of the island of Zanzibar, the businesswoman enjoys the summer in Paris and returned to her usual rate of publications. “Hello summer, what do you tell me,” the post titled, where she is seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit, combined in yellow and black.

In a couple of hours, the photo exceeded 286,000 likes, and her followers filled her with praise in the comments: “It’s good that you show yourself in nature, like a real beauty”; “A beautiful woman, mother of five, admirable”; “How nice to see you like this, you don’t always have to use filters, very beautiful without retouching.”