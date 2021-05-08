Wanda Nara boasts a tremendous rearguard with a mini swimsuit

The Argentine model and agent, Wanda nara, partner of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, once again surprised all his followers on social networks with his new publication where he boasted his tremendous rear.

Wanda Nara, through her official Instagram account, published a photograph showing her back in the bathroom with a black shirt, while at the bottom she only has on a string bathing suit showing off her rear.

“My husband has just told me that he wants to spend his vacations at home, what do I do with my bikinis and with my plans.”, Wanda Nara published along with the photograph on her official Instagram account.

Nara has distinguished herself by being someone very direct in interviews, social networks and at times generating a lot of controversy with situations and off-court handling, in addition to uploading photos in a very provocative way.

