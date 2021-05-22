Wanda Maximoff can move through the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel Studios’ first original series for Disney + kicked off 2021. “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” became a fan favorite for its unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, focusing on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, which deals with the traumatic effects of vision loss (Paul Bettany) after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame. Wanda ends up creating her own fantasy world and officially adopts the Scarlet Witch identity in the MCU at the end of the series, which serves as a prelude to the next. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange features the Scarlet Witch appearing in a prominent role. At the same time they have confirmed that the series “WandaVision” is part of the plot of the multiverse that will also be explored in the Doctor Strange movie. For all this, we fans continue to speculate on how these pieces fit together, specifically Wanda’s abilities.

In a new interview with Scott Feinberg on the Awards Chatter podcast, the actress Elizabeth olsen has revealed the curious detail that could give new clues about Wanda’s involvement in the Strange movie. According to the interpreter, Scarlet Witch has the ability to travel between different universes.

It has a few fun powers. You know, telekinesis, can travel between universes…

Recall that at the end of the “WandaVision” series, a post-credits scene shows Scarlet Witch studying the Darkhold in its astral form, at which point she hears the screams of her two sons. This little preview gave fans an idea of ​​what to expect from her when we see her return in the highly anticipated movie.

The question now is, will this ability to move through the multiverse be the cause of the plot with Wanda generating chaos in her wake, or will it be a resource that enables Wanda to accompany Doctor Strange on his adventure through the multiverse?

Via information | Awards Chatter