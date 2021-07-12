Wanda Icardi shows a tremendous figure with a daring photo in a swimsuit

The Argentine agent and model, Wanda nara, current partner of the PSG attacker, Mauro Icardi, continues to talk with his daring photos on social networks, while enjoying his vacation.

Nara delighted his millions of followers, and although, they expected some ‘gift’ or a message celebrating the victory of Argentina on the America CupHe decided to upload two photos that left his fans speechless.

In a blue one-piece swimsuit, Wanda showed off her curves while posing inside a yacht with a beautiful landscape at sea, prompting her followers to love the photo.

In the second image, with a selfie, Nara set social networks on fire. The photos have just over 350 thousand likes and thousands of comments that highlight their beauty.