Wanchope Ábila: in Abran Cancha by TyC they proposed that the Boca striker go to River and he responded with a live message

Ramón ‘Wanchope’ Ábila has a great goal average defending the Boca Juniors shirt. However, the experienced Argentine striker has a serious parallel problem and it has to do with injuries.

As a consequence of these physical complications, the former Huracán player, among other teams, has missed really important games and a large number of games. Therefore, patience seems to have run out in Boca.

So much so that there is already talk of a departure for the 31-year-old in the next transfer market. There was even talk of a possible landing in the aforementioned Parque de los Patricios complex, but nothing has been defined.

In this context, this Sunday, in the program ‘Abran Cancha’, by ‘TyC Sports’, the sports journalist ‘Gringo’ Cingolani surprised locals and strangers by proposing that Ábila be the replacement for Rafael Santos Borré in River Plate.









This, of course, caught the attention of everyone present. They even contacted the Boca player himself through WhatsApp to ask him what the journalist’s idea seemed like. And he responded with a live message!

“Hahaha the gringo is crazy. Greetings to all”, externalized the player who also worked at the Instituto de Córdoba, Gimnasia de Jujuy, Deportivo Morón and Cruzeiro. He did not say no verbatim but he did imply it with his answer.