Today we bring you an event that you are going to love, if you are a lover of Cello, this instrument and this music derived from these great artists and musicians who play the Cello, well this event is for you, Waltham Forest Cello Weekend! Are you ready? We tell you all the details of how to get your access to this wonderful digital concert here at Music News!

Of course you heard right, DIGITAL Concert, despite the fact that many people around the world are already being vaccinated, and the world begins to see the light and everything begins to stabilize, the reality is that prevention measures must continue, because This is not over, and remember that the best way to take care of your loved ones is to take care of yourself, wear face masks, heed the rules of the new normal.

That said, then we are clear that this concert is of course also digital and the best of all is that the entrance is completely free! You read that right! If you want to register then click on this page for more information and details of the event. https://www.eventbrite.es/e/waltham-forest-cello-fest-cello-weekend-inner-cello-qa-tickets-154704345863?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Now on this event, Belgian cellist and composer Stijn Kuppens performs for the WFCF 2021 online recital, Waltham Forest Cello Weekend, in two parts. The first part of the recital will be consisting of 4 pieces only from his new album entitled Inner Cello.

On the other hand we will also be enjoying his opening piece, called “FADO” that takes the audience to times and cultures through time, this staging that you are about to enjoy is pure magic, you are really going to love it!

We have a third piece called, “Chaconne Theobroma” which is dedicated especially to a cellist who works in the chocolate industry!