Walter Röhrl tests the most radical Porsche Cayenne Coupé prototype [vídeo]

To the limit on the German circuit of Hockenheim, one of the most common and most liked by Porsche to fine-tune its models away from prying spy photos. The circuit where Walter Röhrl, one of the firm’s great ambassadors, has put the new, more performance-oriented version of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé to the test.

In just a few weeks, the sports firm plans to unveil a more gross version of the Porsche cayenne coupe, an intermediate that promises brutal sensations on board, and especially for the driver. The German brand has not determined the commercial name of the sports SUV, but for the features it will offer points to the «Turbo S».

A set-up that is nearing the end, and that Porsche has decided to leave Walter Röhrl to see first-hand the new dynamic qualities, and that you can also see in the following video. The brand ambassador has chosen one of the lines that the manufacturer likes the most, and for which passes the vast majority of models: the Hockenheim circuit. Two-time world rally champion, Röhrl has thoroughly squeezed a prototype of this new version with a few laps on the track.

The new Porsche Cayenne Coupé will have a special version almost for circuits

After the experience, Röhrl has declared that “It is a significant advance compared to everything that has been done so far. This car redefines the meaning of the term “SUV.” And it is that the German brand has dedicated a Bavarian effort in this model, of which it already left a margin that seems to have taken advantage now for this version that will be sandwiched between the Turbo and the Turbo S e-Hybrid.

Those of Zuffenhausen have not communicated specific mechanical specifications, but they have detailed some of its novelties that it also inherits from the Cayenne GTS Coupé. Special forged alloy wheels for this model, high-performance tires, carbo-ceramic brakes, carbon fiber, titanium exhaust or a system of retouched all-wheel drive to emphasize the outstanding performance of the rear axle.

The new variant of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé will arrive in dealerships in August, with a revised 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine that will reach a maximum power of, approximately 630 hp. An intermediate and balanced figure between the 550 HP of the Turbo and the 680 HP of the Turbo S e-Hybrid, but that will make the hair stand on end with a more brutal driving.

