Walter Röhrl prepares the future Porsche Cayenne … and this is his verdict

Two-time world rally champion and Porsche ambassador, Walter Röhrl has taken several laps around the Hockenheim circuit to analyze and test the new Porsche Cayenne. His feelings could not have been better.

I don’t think anyone doubts Walter Röhrl’s driving skills, least of all Porsche itself. For this reason, the German manufacturer has decided to pull one of its most famous ambassadors so that tune up the new generation Cayenne. The two-time world rally champion completed numerous laps at the wheel of this high-performance SUV on the Grand Prix track of the Hockenheim circuit.

After the test session, Rörhl declared that the new Cayenne will be a “big step forward compared to everything there is so far. This car redefines the meaning of the term “SUV.” The German pilot was so impressed with the sound emanating from the new titanium exhaust system, equipped with two tubes coming out of the center rear, as per the general dynamics: “the car is incredibly stable, even in fast corners, and behavior is very precise in the lines. More than ever, you have the feeling of sitting in a compact sports car rather than a large SUV. “

5 photos

Statements that undoubtedly have greatly pleased Porsche because according to the manufacturer, with the new model, which is currently undergoing final tests and optimization as part of the development for series production, Porsche intends claim once again the best performance in the category. The focus of this version has been on extraordinary performance on the road, without neglecting driving comfort and ease of everyday use. The new variant is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, but has been designed and developed to provide optimal longitudinal and lateral dynamics.

Along with a host of enhancements to all chassis and control systems, the active stabilization system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control has an important contribution in the behavior of this Cayenne, with a new more performance-oriented configuration. “The PDCC always keeps the body balanced and level, even in the most demanding corners,” explains Porsche test driver Lars Kern, who has been involved in the development of the car from the beginning.

5 photos

Also aiding in that exquisite behavior is a completely renewed front axle: “Compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, the front wheels are now half an inch wider and the negative drop has been increased by 0.45 degrees, to provide a larger contact area for the 22-inch sports tires, specially developed for this model, ”said Kern.

