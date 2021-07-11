Walter Montoya’s goal at Cruz Azul vs Austin Bold FC in the preparation match

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to add a new victory in the preseason for the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, facing the team of Austin Bold FC of the Second division of the United States.

The blue team led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He comes from defeating the Tuzos del Pachuca in his first commitment in the American union; while the American cadre of the Brazilian strategist Marcelo serrano is in full season in the USL Championship.

After the first moments in the Bold Stadium, the Noria squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Walter Montoya.

In the 40th minute, the Argentine attacker took advantage of the facilities of Austin Bold FC’s defense and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities. Elliot panicco for 1-0.

