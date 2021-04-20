Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president and key figure in the Democratic Party, dies at 93

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale (1977-1981) He died this Monday at 93 years old at his residence in Minneapolis (Minnesota), family sources told US media.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, whom I consider the best vice president in the history of our country “, His former White House boss, former President Jimmy Carter, said in a statement.

Mondale, born in 1928 in Ceylon (Minnesota), where Norwegian ancestors had settled in the middle of the previous century, was also Senator and candidate for the White House in 1984, an election he lost to Republican Ronald Reagan.

Key figure in the Democratic Party For two decades, Mondale’s career followed in the wake of his mentor, Hubert Humphrey, who was also a former Minnesota senator and a former vice president under Lyndon B. Johnson.

In 1960, at age 32, he was appointed attorney general of Minnesota; In 1964 he inherited the Senate seat from Humphrey when he ran for the White House alongside Johnson and in 1976 it was he who accompanied Carter to the top of American political power.

The two formed a duo that became known as “Grits and Fritz” and that he combined the strength of Carter – who had been Governor of Georgia – in the Southern states and Mondale in the North and Midwest.

In those elections still peppered by the Watergate scandal, Carter and Mondale they beat Gerald Ford; But four years later, with the weight of the oil crisis and the hostage crisis in Iran, they lost reelection to Reagan.

Mondale then returned to the private sector as a lawyer, but in 1984 he became the Democratic candidate for the White House and elected Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as the first vice-presidential woman of one of the two great parties.

The defeat of Mondale and Ferraro against Reagan was resounding after an electoral campaign marked by the recognition of the democrat to raise taxes.

After another stint in the private sector, the veteran Democratic politician returned to public service in 1993 at the hands of former President Bill Clinton, who appointed him ambassador to Japan.