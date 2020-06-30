Walter Mercado will have a documentary on Netflix, his secrets will be revealed | Instagram

The most famous astrologer in Latin America, Walter Mercado, will have his own documentary film on the Netflix platform, which will tell many of the secrets never seen before.

The documentary produced by Netflix is ​​titled “Much Much Love”And its first trailer showed the participation of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jorge Ramos, Cristina Saralegui, Howard Stern and Raúl de Molina.

It should be remembered that the famous Puerto Rican astrologer failed on November 2, 2019 and was will pay tribute to his life in the entertainment world in this documentary.

It may interest you: Eugenio Derbez and his emotional farewell to Walter Mercado

« Much Much Love » was directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch and their premiere is scheduled for the next July 8.

On June 29, a first trailer and parts of the opinions of Walter Mercado’s acquaintances were made known.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Some of these interviews also included the presence of the Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez; who said:

… I have the theory that maybe he didn’t want to grow old in front of the cameras ”.

This I mention was because Walter disappeared from television after a long career in it.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled how it was that all a generation of people grew up watching the astrologer and how his fame became international by making predictions about the future.

This documentary will also show the time of Walter Mercado as dancer and actor, until you reach the top of your career.

A curious fact is that this production finished recording one day before death of the astrologer.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

« Mucho Mucho Amor », has a duration of 1 hour and 36 minutes and it premiered for the first time on January 24, 2019 at the Sundance festival located in Park City, Utah, the United States.

Kareem Tabsch mentioned that even people who don’t believe in horoscopes and astrology, come to feel a message of love and peace in the heart of Walter Mercado.

Being Latino and raised in the US, Walter was a daily presence in our home, « said Tabsch.

You can also read: Walter Mercado, predicted his own death in 2016

The documentary will also address the scam that lived by one of its representatives; same that almost left him broke.

So if you want to know more about this incredible astrologer, do not hesitate to see his great documentary that is soon to be released.