Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa added to UFC 267

A heavyweight bout has been added to the UFC 267 card. Walt harris will face Tai Tuivasa.

The match was confirmed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Harris, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The heavyweight is on a three-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Marcin tybura in UFC Vegas 28. Walt you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

Tuivasa, is in a situation opposite to that of his rival. After considering his dismissal for a complex phase. The Australian rebounded and is now on a three-win streak, all won by KO / TKO. Tai comes from knocking out Greg hardy in UFC 264.

UFC 267 It will be held next October 30 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

