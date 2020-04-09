Walt harris

After his fight for a family misfortune and the coronavirus pandemic did not materialize. Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem It was rescheduled and they will meet at the UFC Fight Night on May 16.

The fight was announced by Harris this Wednesday afternoon.

Harris will return to the octagon after overcoming the loss of her daughter Aniah, the American is on a two game winning streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Alexey Oleynik in UFC San Antonio. Overeem Y Harris were going to face each other on the stellar of UFC Washington, but for reasons of force majeure the fight did not end.

With Harris outside UFC Washington, Overeem he faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik. After dominating him for most of the fight, he was knocked out four seconds after the fight ended. That loss ended a two-win streak. Alistair You need a victory or your passage in the organization could be complicated.

UFC Fight Night will be held next May 16 somewhere in the world.